Leeds United transfer interest in Che Adams cut short by Saints

Che Adams was Leeds United’s #1 domestic target and was a definite interest that the Whites wanted to bring in ahead of Friday’s deadline day cut-off point. It was all interest, then it went flat and Leeds looked elsewhere. Writing in The Athletic, Phil Hay details exactly why this was.

With results crumbling, with Eddie Nketiah recalled by Arsenal and with Patrick Bamford firing blanks in front of goal, the Whites needed a new striker to buck the trend and bring back the happy times to Elland Road. That striker was widely reckoned to be Southampton’s underused Adams.

Overtures coming out of St Mary’s indicated that the club was more than willing to arrange some form of loan-to-obliged buy deal which put them into direct opposition with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl who’d gone on record to say that he wanted the former Birmingham striker to stay at the club.

23-year-old Adams had scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 116 Championship games including 22 goals and five assists for the Blues last season before his £15million Premier League move to the Saints. That level of return was bound to alert Championship sides such as Leeds United as they looked to strengthen ahead of the hard slog that is the rest of the 2019/20 campaign from January to May.

Yet, persistent interest is one thing but getting a player through the door is something else and United need no more stark a reminder than last January 31 and the Dan James debacle. United didn’t get Adams and Hay says that this came about after the Premier League side emailed the Whites to requestion that they desist from any further bidding.

“Adams was Leeds’ No 1 domestic target but their interest died last week when Southampton emailed them directly and asked for all bids to cease.” Phil Hay – The Athletic

In a way, it was Southampton’s insistence that the Whites stop any further bidding that pushed them towards Jean-Kevin Augustin who they recently announced as a loan-to-obliged buy if the ascend to the Premier League.