Leeds United striker Augustin chose Whites over Manchester United – finer details emerge

Since it first came on the radar via French mega-source L’Equipe, Leeds United’s chase for Jean-Kevin Augustin was sealed in a jiffy. Details subsequently emerged that Manchester United had put a bid in – something that The Athletic’s Phil Hay expands upon.

The Whites were definitely in need of a shot-in-the-arm after a sparkling start to their centenary campaign saw them pegged back to a four-point advantage from a once nine-point gap. Last night’s exciting 3-2 victory over Millwall saw Leeds hit top spot again, overtaking West Brom who were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City.

Haunted by the last-minute debacle of last January’s Dan James saga, where Huw Jenkins refused to answer their calls, Hay said that Leeds United moved in a blur to land Frenchman Augustin. After commenting that the young striker was flown in by private jet to Leeds-Bradford Airport, Hay said two adjacent rooms were booked by the club at the Double Top Hilton.

At 7 am the following morning the tests began and Augustin was signed by midday in a whirlwind rumour-to-announcement cycle that was quick by Whites standards. One possible hindrance could very well have been the late interest shown in him [Augustin] by Manchester United, Leeds’ bitter cross-Pennines rivals.

Hay terms this interest as the Red Devils “bringing their incoherent recruitment plan to Augustin’s door” adding later that contact with the Frenchman from Old Trafford smacked of “persistent, last-minute pleas.”

Having such a highly thought of striker like Augustin onboard is one thing; knowing that he fobbed off former Premier League giants Manchester United to accept Leeds is something else altogether.