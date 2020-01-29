West Brom land Hull star Grosicki to bolster attacking options – low price bid

According to The Express and Star’s Luke Hatfield, West Brom have “had a bid accepted” by Hull City for their star attacker Kamil Grosicki. Having stated the intent to bring in attack-minded players this window, Slaven Bilic could see Grosicki join Callum Robinson in an already potent Baggies attacking line.

Already there is a growing backlash on Twitter amongst Hull City fans with news that the club have not only accepted a bid for a player who’s been integral in their successes this season but have also accepted a ‘low-ball’ bid to boot for the 31-year-old Poland international.

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke is one of several reporters commenting that Hull City’s powers-that-be have accepted the Baggies offer of just £800,000 to take the predominantly left-sided attacker from East Yorkshire to the Black Country.

If that’s the case, if that figure is to be taken as true, then it represents a massive change from the £8.1million that the Tigers paid Stade Rennais to land him only three years ago on January deadline day. Since that capture, the Pole has featured in 123 games for Hull, scoring 26 goals and adding 27 assists.

This total includes 28 Sky Bet Championship games this campaign, a campaign where he has scored seven goals and provided four assists playing as a left-winger. O’Rourke says that West Brom “are working on a deal” to bring him to The Hawthorns ahead of Friday’s 11 pm deadline.

This late swoop, if correct at just £800,000, would surely rank as one of the steals of the window should it get over the line.