West Brom looking to make Grady Diangana’s loan spell permanent in striking £10million deal

West Bromwich Albion are looking to make Grady Diangana’s loan spell from West Ham United permanent in a stunning £10million deal according to The Sun.

The Baggies have already captured Callum Robinson on a loan deal until the end of the season but now have their eyes on retaining Diangana on a permanent deal.

In January 2019, Diangana signed a six-year deal with the Hammers keeping him at the London Stadium until 2025 but West Ham could be open to selling the youngster in order to raise funds to invest in other areas of their squad.

The 21-year-old has been in impressive form this season for Albion, scoring five goals and providing five assists although he has been frustrated by injuries for the past month.

West Brom have suffered a downturn in form in recent weeks and this has coincided with Diangana’s absence, highlighting his importance to the Championship club.

West Ham did have an option to recall Diangana but opted against it as they allowed him to remain at the Hawthorns providing a welcome boost to the Baggies’ promotion hopes.

Slaven Bilic has important connections at the Hammers with him having played and managed at the London club and this could sway them into selling the promising starlet to West Brom.

A defeat to Luton Town on Saturday could see them drop out of the top two for the first time since September which would be a huge shock considering the lead they had accumulated pre-December.

Bilic and his side will be desperate to return to winning ways to ensure they sustain their promotion challenge and return to the Premier League.