Sunderland striker Grigg turns down chance to sign for Salford City

According to a report from BBC Sport, Sunderland striker Will Grigg has turned down the chance to sign for League Two side Salford City as he does not want to make the drop down to the fourth tier.

Sunderland striker Will Grigg has fallen out of favour at the Stadium of Light and has been linked with a move away from the Black Cats over the course of the January transfer window. And now, it has been reported that he has rejected the chance to make a loan move to League Two.

Salford City are said to have made an offer to try and sign Grigg this winter, only for the striker to reject the chance to make the move to the Peninsula Stadium. Grigg is keen to play above League Two and unless he changes his mind, he will not be making the drop down to the fourth tier before the end of the month.

Grigg has not appeared for Sunderland since December 14th given his poor form in the first half of the campaign. Across all competitions, the striker has scored three goals and provided one assist in 26 appearances, taking him to eight goals and three assists in 48 games since signing from Wigan Athletic in January 2019.

With Grigg unwilling to make a move to League Two Salford City and Sunderland wary of moving him on to a fellow League One club, it awaits to be seen if the Northern Ireland international makes a move away from the club before Friday’s deadline.