Newcastle United submit a bid rising to £20million for Hull City star Jarrod Bowen

Newcastle United have submitted a bid which could rise to £20million for Hull City star Jarrod Bowen according to Football Insider.

The Premier League side have been linked to Bowen throughout January although no official bid was thought to have been made for the winger.

Bowen has enjoyed a thoroughly impressive campaign thus far and has scored 17 goals in all competitions with 16 coming in the league making him the third-highest scorer in the Championship behind Ollie Watkins of Brentford and Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham.

The 23-year-old’s contract expires in the summer although the Tigers do have the option of a further year however they will be concerned about letting his contract run down with the prospect of not recouping as high a fee as they would like.

The prolific winger is eager to test himself at the highest level but wants assurances that he will gain regular first-team football should he decide to depart the KCOM Stadium.

Bowen has also provided five assists in 29 league matches this season and emerged as one of the brightest talents outside the Premier League.

West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United have both been linked with Bowen although should a chance to move to the Premier League arise, he could opt to reject the Championship duo.

Bowen came through the Hull City academy and although the club have the option to extend his deal, this has not yet been activated which has raised concerns regarding his immediate future at the club.

Newcastle are looking for attacking reinforcements with Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin both having struggled to make an impact so far this season at St.James Park.