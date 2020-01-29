Reading to launch move for Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna

According to a report from the Reading Chronicle, Reading are set to make a move for Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna, who currently plays for Sao Paulo.

Reading are looking to bring in another new face before the end of the month and it has now been reported by the Reading Chronicle that the club are preparing to make a move for Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna, who currently plays for Sao Paulo.

While Reading are hopeful of tying up a deal for Araruna before Friday’s deadline, it is said that the terms of the loan deal could prove to be an obstacle to a potential transfer.

Araruna, 22, is a Brazilian midfielder and he could be on the move this month. He returned to parent club Sao Paulo at the end of 2019 having spent a stint on loan with fellow Brazilian outfit Fortaleza. In his time with Fortaleza, the midfielder played in nine matches across all competitions before returning to Sao Paulo.

Araruna is a product of Sao Paulo’s youth academy and has gone on to play 22 times for the club’s senior side since making his breakthrough into senior football, providing one assist in the process. Araruna is a versatile player and can play in the middle of the park as well as out on the right-hand side of the defence as a right-back.

With the window closing on Friday, it will be interesting to see if the talks are successful and if Reading are able to bring Araruna in to bolster Mark Bowen’s squad for the remainder of the season.