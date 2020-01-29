Blackburn Rovers remain hopeful of adding “one or two” new players – Mowbray provides transfer update

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said that he remains hopeful of adding “one or two” new players to his squad before the end of the January transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers are yet to sign anyone this January, with the only incoming being Charlie Mulgrew, who has returned from his loan spell with Wigan Athletic early. The club have been hopeful of adding new players but their efforts have brought nothing as of yet.

However, despite being unable to bring some new faces to Ewood Park so far, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said that he is very hopeful that the club will be able to add one or two new players before Friday’s deadline. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, he provided an update on the club’s transfer situation. He said:

“I’m still very hopeful that over the course of the next few days we’ll be able to add one or two players. When I look at my board, the numbers are quite thin. I don’t like huge numbers, I think you have to invest in the players that you like and I think we have some really talented young players.

“The market in January is that you either go and take people out from clubs who need or the money, or you to the Premier League and try and negotiate a deal for a young player that probably is on more than you can afford but his club thinks he needs to go and play and an opportunity for him in the Championship.

“We’re stuck in that gap between waiting for them “There’s been a frustration this week about clubs who have progressed in the FA Cup, if they hadn’t, we’d have probably had two in by now. That’s football, we have to live by that. Otherwise, how do you improve your team if you’re just taking a free transfer? It’s really difficult.”

With the window closing on Friday, Blackburn will have to move quickly if they want to bolster their squad for the remainder of the Championship campaign.