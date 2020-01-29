The 72
Middlesbrough fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England on 2 May 2015.
Championship

Middlesbrough boss Woodgate confirms Patrick Roberts injured for ‘six to eight weeks’

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts will miss the next ‘six to eight weeks’ through injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Middlesbrough’s game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Woodgate confirmed the injury news.

“It’s a real blow,” said Woodgate.

“Patrick is looking at six to eight weeks, which is a real blow.”

Roberts has impressed since arriving on loan from Manchester City earlier this month, along with striker Lukas Nmecha.

“He’s an outstanding player and exactly who I wanted to recruit. Looking at number 10s in this league, he’s one of the best.

The 22-year old limped off in the first-half against Birmingham City two weeks ago. But Woodgate admitted that he was substituted as a precaution, rather than believing it was as serious as it actually is.

“It’s a hamstring injury, we thought initially it was a precautionary thing so it’s disappointing.

“He’ll stay with us for his recovery which I’m pleased about, because I can understand how frustrating this will be for him when he’s just joined a new club.

“Players can get burnt out (but) he hasn’t played a lot of football when he was at Norwich for the first half of the season.”

Roberts has only played a handful of times for Boro, playing four games in all competitions, but will be a huge miss for the Teessiders. Their injury problems are piling up, and have had to rely on youngsters more often than not so far this season.

