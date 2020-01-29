West Brom and Burnley set to do battle for QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel

West Bromwich Albion and Burnley are set to do battle for QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel with them both looking to make late bids for the pacy wideman according to The Sun.

West Brom are eager to bring in attacking players to aid their promotion push which has faltered in recent weeks and a winger is believed to be top of manager Slaven Bilic’s wishlist.

However, they face competition from Premier League side Burnley to win the race for Osayi-Samuel who has caught the eye this season with his blistering pace and eye for goal.

Osayi-Samuel has become QPR’s most coveted attacker with four goals and four assists in his breakthrough campaign despite playing alongside the influential Ebere Eze.

The winger is arguably one of the most exciting players in the Championship with his dazzling performances and lung-bursting runs down the wing.

Osayi-Samuel would bring more balance to Burnley’s side, with the likes of Jeff Hendrick often filling in on the right-wing but the youngster may believe he has a better chance of regular football by making the move to the Hawthorns.

Albion’s promotion challenge has stalled in recent weeks and they are currently winless in ten games and bottom of the form table when looking at the last five games. Slaven Bilic is keen for more players to breathe new life into their season.

The 22-year-old has been at QPR since 2017 and has also previously enjoyed a spell at Blackpool where he scored five goals in 79 appearances however in truth his statistics don’t do the youngster justice for his potential talent.