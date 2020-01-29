Middlesbrough boss expects ‘one or two’ new signings before Deadline Day

Jonathan Woodgate has revealed to Teesside Live , that he expects Middlesbrough to sign ‘one or two’ new players before Friday’s deadline.

Middlesbrough have brought in three players since the start of the month, with Manchester City duo Lukas Nmecha and Patrick Roberts arriving on loan, before goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic signed on a permanent deal from St. Gallen in Switzerland.

There is no secret that Boro are in desperate need of a new centre-back. The Teessiders have several first-team defenders out injured at the moment, with Dani Ayala, Dael Fry, Ryan Shotton, George Friend and Anfernee Dijksteel all nursing injuries.

In recent weeks, several names have been linked with a move to the Riverside, with Burnley’s Ben Gibson, Leicester’s Filip Benkovic, Aston Villa’s James Chester and Bournemouth’s Jack Simpson all reportedly interesting Middlesbrough this window.

However, nothing has come to fruition as of yet, but Woodgate remains confident that ‘one or two’ players will sign before the window ‘slams’ shut.

As reported on The72 today, according to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough are eyeing a double swoop for Rangers’ Jordan Jones, formerly of Boro, and Livingstone’s Lyndon Dykes. This would provide them with more of an attacking outlet, a well-needed improvement with the North-East side being one of the lowest scorers in the division.

Boro would likely prefer temporary loan deals at this late stage in the transfer window, and with purse strings reportedly tight at the club, it would help to save money to keep within the Financial Fair Play rules and regulations.