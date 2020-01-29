Five potential candidates to replace Colin Calderwood at Cambridge United

Cambridge United have parted company with Colin Calderwood, as announced by their official club website this morning. Here are five potential candidates to replace him-

Mark Bonner- He has been placed in caretaker charge of the U’s until a permanent successor is found. He has been the first team coach of the League Two side for the past few years and could be considered for the full-time role.

Paul Tisdale- The 47 year old has been available since his sacking by MK Dons in early November, despite guiding them to promotion to League One last season. He previously managed Exeter City for twelve years and may be a target for Cambridge now.

Nathan Jones- The Welshman endured a torrid time at Stoke City and was sacked by the Potters in November. He did an impressive job at Luton Town though and needs to reinstate his reputation somewhere now. Could he be tempted by the Cambridge job?

Richard Money- If the U’s are after experience then their former boss could be the man. He managed United from 2012 to 2015 and guided them to promotion to the Football League and won the FA Trophy in the same season in 2014. He has also previously managed the likes of AIK, Newcastle Jets, Walsall, Luton Town, Solihull Moors and Hartlepool United.

Kevin Nolan- The former Premier League midfielder is an option for Cambridge. He has worked at this level before as manager of Leyton Orient and Notts County and is still waiting for his next opportunity in the dugout.