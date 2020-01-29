West Brom Player Ratings following 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City

West Bromwich Albion travelled to Cardiff to face the Bluebirds but turned in another dismal display against the Welsh side and succumbed to a fourth defeat of the season as they lost 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Following their seventh match without a victory, they fell to second spot in the Championship and are now just two points ahead of third-placed Nottingham Forest ahead of their home game against bottom of the table Luton Town.

The West Brom played looked disjointed and made a host of strange decisions which resulted in easily avoidable mistakes.

Here we take a look at the West Brom player ratings from the defeat:

SAM JOHNSTONE – 5

Another careless performance from the Baggies goalkeeper. There is no doubt that he is a good shot stopper but there have been too many basic errors and a lack of commanding of his penalty area. Could have been better positioned for the free-kick for Cardiff’s second goal.

DARA O’SHEA – 5

A tough night for the young defender who played at full-back. Deserved start based on his great performance against West Ham. Blazed a shot well over.

KYLE BARTLEY – 4

Didn’t deal with the Cardiff throw-in at the start of the second half which led to their first goal. Not his usual commanding self and was substituted by Bilic as he looked to find a way back into the game.

AHMED HEGAZI – 4

Just hasn’t looked the same since his return from injury. Played well in the FA Cup against West Ham but his league form has looked rusty at best. Surely has to make way for Semi Ajayi when he returns from suspension for the visit of Luton.

NATHAN FERGUSON – 5

No lack of effort but his recent lack of game time due to injury showed. Made some lung-bursting runs down the wing and crossed for the shot which Krovinovic missed.

JAKE LIVERMORE – 6

The best of a bad bunch. Displayed his captain’s quality by trying to rally the team and always persevered in trying to win back possession.

ROMAINE SAWYERS – 5

Looks a shadow of his former self. Played plenty of neat passes but all of which seems to be backwards or sideways. When Sawyers plays well, Albion play well and neither of those are happening at the moment.

MATT PHILLIPS – 4

Has not been in good form for months. Had a couple of shots of which he squandered and looks bereft of confidence. The arrival of Callum Robinson who can play as a winger should provide good competition for Phillips.

FILIP KROVINOVIC – 6

One of a couple of players who showed glimpses of their quality. Had some neat touches and won the penalty with a great piece of skill. Blazed a shot over when he really should have scored.

KYLE EDWARDS – 5

No doubt there is a great footballer in Edwards but he is still clearly very raw as a talent. Made plenty of good runs but often lacks the end product required. Final ball and final decision needs to improve.

HAL ROBSON-KANU – 5

Substituted for Charlie Austin which was no surprise. The Welshman tried but failed to have any real impact in the game but wasn’t the only one who failed to live up to his usual high standards.

SUBS:

CHARLIE AUSTIN – 6

Tucked away the penalty neatly in what was his first touch of the ball. Tried to be a menace to the Cardiff defenders and rally his teammates.

KENNETH ZOHORE – 5

Booed on his return to Wales and offered little. Had one shot which was expertly saved by Smithies.