Ex-Wolves and Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra rejects Salford City switch

Hearts defender Christophe Berra has rejected a move to Salford City, according to a report by the Scotsman.

The experienced centre-back has been targeted by the ambitious League Two side but does not fancy the switch.

Berra, who is 34 years old, is expected to leave Hearts before the end of the transfer window having fallen out-of-favour with the Edinburgh side under Daniel Stendel. He is attracting interest from Scottish Championship duo Dundee and Queen of the South.

The Scotland international has racked up just under 600 appearances so far in his career and will have to weigh up his next move.

Berra started his career at Hearts and rose up through the youth ranks there before going on to play 146 times during his first spell at the club. Wolves then signed him in 2009 for a fee of around £2.5 million and he helped the Midlands side gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

He was a key player for Wolves in the top flight but could not prevent them from slipping back into the Championship after two seasons. He stayed with them for another season before joining Ipswich in 2013 to reunite with Mick McCarthy.

Berra spent four years with the Tractor Boys and played 185 games, chipping in with 14 goals. Hearts then brought him back to Tynecastle Park in 2017 and he has enjoyed his time back in Edinburgh but is set to move on again this week.