general shot of the stadium at the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Fulham at the Loftus Road Stadium, London, England on 29 September 2017. Photo by Sebastian Frej.
Championship

QPR, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday after Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott

QPR, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday are all interested in taking Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott on loan, according to a report by the Evening Standard.

The highly-rated youngster could leave Spurs on loan before the end of the transfer window for some first team experience and has a host of Championship clubs tracking him.

Parrott, who is 17 years old, is being tipped for a big future by Jose Mourinho’s side and is set to sign a new long-term deal with the London club.

The once-capped Republic of Ireland international joined Spurs in July 2017 from Irish side Belvedere and has since made two appearances for their senior side against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup and Burnley in the Premier League.

QPR have taken Luke Amos and most recently Jack Clarke on loan from their fellow London club and are hoping to use their links with Tottenham to bring in Parrott this week. Mark Warburton’s side are in the hunt for a striker after Nakhi Wells was recalled from his loan spell at Burnley.

Charlton have been credited with an interest with Lyle Taylor’s future at the Valley up in the air with it a being a possibility he could leave the club this week.

Sheffield Wednesday could also offer themselves as a destination for Parrott for the rest of the season. The Owls have tried to sign Conor Wickham from Crystal Palace but may have turn their attentions elsewhere with the clock ticking until the end of the window.

