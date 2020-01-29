Middlesbrough eyeing double Scottish raid for winger Jordan Jones and striker Lyndon Dykes

Middlesbrough are eyeing up a double Scottish raid for Rangers winger Jordan Jones and Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes according to TeamTalk.

The North East side face competition for Jones with Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City also keen on the winger but with him having already enjoyed a spell with Boro when he came through their academy they may well hold an advantage in the race to sign him.

Jones made just one appearance for the first-team at Middlesbrough in an FA Cup tie before departing to join Scottish side Kilmarnock on a permanent basis. He also had loan spells at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United whilst at Boro.

The 25-year-old Northern Ireland international could be the ideal replacement for Patrick Roberts who is currently sidelined with injury and manager Jonathan Woodgate wants cover for him.

Middlesbrough are looking to bring in a few attacking players and are also pursuing Lyndon Dykes of Livingston with the 24-year-old having impressed in the Scottish top flight this season.

The striker has attracted the interest of a host of English clubs and Boro certainly face competition as they look to secure the signing of the Australian striker.

In January of last year, Dykes signed a two-year contract with Livingston but has enjoyed a spell on loan at Queen of the South but a move to England could appeal to the striker.

Middlesbrough have made huge strides in recent weeks under Woodgate and have lost just once in their last five games as they look to steer further clear of the relegation zone.