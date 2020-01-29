Tranmere Rovers poised to land Everton defender Morgan Feeney on loan

Tranmere Rovers are set to sign Everton defender Morgan Feeney on loan, according to a report by the Liverpool Echo.

The League One side are expected to tie up a deal for the youngster to move to Prenton Park until the end of the season.

Feeney, who is 20 years old, is embarking on his first loan move away from Goodison Park and will be looking to help Micky Mellon’s sides’ bid for survival. The Whites are currently in the relegation zone and are six points from safety.

The highly-rated centre-back has been on the books of his boyhood side since the age of seven, having previously spent time at bitter rivals Liverpool. His current contract with Carlo Ancelotti’s men expires at the end of the season but they are expected to open talks over a new one.

In the meantime, Feeney will be eager to get some senior experience under his belt on loan at Tranmere between now and the end of the season.

Feeney made his first team debut for Everton in a Europa League tie against Atalanta in November 2017 at the age of 18 and then made his second appearance in the same competition a couple of weeks later against Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

He has been a key player for their Under-23’s side over the past few years and will be an exciting signing for Tranmere if they can get a deal over the line before the end of the transfer window this week.