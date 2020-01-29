The 72
Brentford manager Thomas Frank before the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Brentford at the Madejski Stadium, Reading, England on 13 April 2019.
Barnsley

Brentford want Barnsley forward Jacob Brown

Brentford are looking into a move for Barnsley forward Jacob Brown, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet below).

The Bees are hoping to do some business before the transfer window shuts and have identified the fellow Championship man as a target.

Brown, who is 21 years old, is a regular for Barnsley and has scored twice and gained eights assists in 25 appearances so far this season. He still has two years left on his deal at Oakwell.

Brentford are currently fifth in the Championship and six points off the automatic promotion places. The London side are looking to tempt Barnsley in cashing in for Brown before the end of the week.

Brown was born in Halifax and has risen up through the youth ranks at Barnsley after being released by Sheffield Wednesday as a youngster. He was a key player for their Under-23’s side before being handed his senior debut against Brentford at Griffin Park during the 2016/17 season.

He played 38 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire side in the last campaign under Daniel Stendel and scored eight goals to help them gain automatic promotion from League One.

Brown is a popular player at Oakwell and Brentford face a tough ask in luring him away. Nevertheless, Thomas Frank’s side may cough up a decent offer for him with them desperate for new faces in their squad as they look to climb up the table.

