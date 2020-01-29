West Brom secure signing of Sheffield United striker Callum Robinson on loan – Fan Reaction

West Bromwich Albion today confirmed the signing of Sheffield United striker Callum Robinson on a loan deal until the end of the season as confirmed on their official website.

The 24-year-old arrives at the Baggies having made 16 Premier League appearances this campaign for the Blades and scoring the equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Robinson has found first-team appearances hard to come by with Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The forward played regular football for Preston North End in the Championship for three seasons and arrives with a wealth of experience at this level. He then made the move to Bramall Lane in the summer but has struggled to make an impact in the top flight for Chris Wilder’s men.

A versatile forward who has been capped for his country 12 times, Robinson can play either out wide or upfront and will undoubtedly be a welcome boost for a West Brom side who have gone seven games without a win following their latest 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Tuesday evening.

Robinson came through the Aston Villa academy before loan spells at Bristol City and Preston before making his move permanent at Deepdale.

Despite the capture of Robinson, Albion remain in the market for further attacking additions this January.

Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore have all failed to find the net on a regular basis and with the signing of Robinson, they now have alternative options in forward areas.

Here we take a look at the fan’s reactions to the signing of the Ireland international:

Good we need another attacker and a defender — dylan ashmore (@WBADyl) January 29, 2020

Welcome Callum. Good luck pal. We need a boost from somewhere, I hope it's you fella 🤞🏻⚽️👌 — DOOD (@DoodWBA) January 29, 2020

Good now start him Saturday. — Callum (@CallumWBA_) January 29, 2020

Welcome Callum, all the best for this season 👍 bang 'em in son — Brunt's Left Boot (@BenS_2003) January 29, 2020