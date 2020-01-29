Sunderland targeting move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones

Sunderland are interested in a move for Rangers winger Jordan Jones, according to a report by the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats are gearing up for a busy end to the transfer window and have set their sights on the Northern Ireland international.

Jones, who is 25 years old, is struggling for game time at Ibrox and has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season, four of which have come in the league. Steven Gerrard is open to letting him leave this week to help trim down his squad.

This has attracted the attention of Sunderland who have so far managed to bring in defender Bailey Wright and striker Kyle Lafferty this month. They are believed to be in the hunt for a new forward/winger and a left-back before the window slams shut.

Jones joined Rangers last summer from Kilmarnock but has found it tough getting regular game time.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks at the Riverside club. He played once for Boro’s first team and had loan spells away at Hartlepool United and Cambridge United as a youngster before being released in 2016.

Jones subsequently joined Kilmarnock and became a key player for the Scottish Premiership outfit. He went on to play 118 games for them and chipped in with 11 goals.

A move to Sunderland now would be a good opportunity for the pacey winger to get some minutes under his belt and help in Phil Parkinson’s sides’ push for promotion back to the Championship.