Leeds United goalkeeper Miazek linked with late move to Rangers

Leeds United played out an enthralling 3-2 victory last night at Elland Road against a resurgent Millwall, even going into the second half 0-2 down. They now sit back at the top of the Championship with a two-point cushion to second placed West Bromwich Albion but could be about to lose a player according to Football Insider.

The Whites have also been fairly active in the transfer market this January, adding quality to their ranks in areas where it was needed and giving everyone involved with the club a much-needed lift as they withstand a poor run in the Championship.

Losing Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke, both recalled to their parent clubs at the start of January, Leeds desperately needed to fill the gaps left by the two, but they have filled the gap and have certainly, on paper anyway, even built on the quality they’ve lost with the additions of Ian Poveda from Manchester City and Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig.

When it comes to outgoings, the club have not lost any further squad players this month, but news this morning, reported by Football Insider, claim that Steven Gerard’s Glasgow Rangers are preparing to launch a bid for Leeds United U23 goalkeeper Kamil Miazek, with the hope of capturing the Polish 23-year-old to be used as back-up to Allan McGregor at Ibrox.

Miazek has played many minutes for Leeds’ U23’s side, which have enjoyed great success over the last two seasons, but with first-team opportunities seemingly limited at Elland Road and the clubs acquisition of Elia Caprile last week, this offer may be very inviting for the 6’4″ stopper.