Predicted Starting XI Ipswich vs Rotherham

For two months before Christmas, this would be a risky post. However, Paul Lambert has started to stick with his line up, more often than not using “unchanged” as a standard.

Tonight, however, Ipswich travel to Rotherham. It’s 1st versus 2nd and a lot is at stake. Rotherham’s seven-match unbeaten run ended at the weekend, at the hands of fellow promotion hopefuls Peterborough no less, whilst Ipswich have found their feet once more after a run of 9 without a win, January has been much kinder.

The chance of changes tonight would seemingly hinge on fitness rather than form. Maybe, with the rumour mill featuring several of the fringe Tractor Boys, the big news may be on the bench, or, rather, who isn’t.

In goal it is likely to remain on-loan Will Norris, with his shirt seemingly becoming the first on the peg at the moment, rumours of his loan spell being cut short have subsided, especially with three time player of the year Bartosz Bialkowski moving to Millwall on a permanent deal yesterday. Tomasz Holy will most likely warm the bench once more.

The formation recently includes a back 3, and I see no reason other than fatigue for the trio to be changed, Captain Luke Chambers and young star Luke Woolfenden to sandwich central defender cum sweeper James Wilson.

Wing-back roles once more for the assist making Luke Garbutt, a man possibly in the running for a permanent deal, now Bialkowski’s wages have gone, and with Kane VIncent-Young a couple of weeks away from fitness, the right side will most probably be under the stewardship of Gwion Edwards.

Ipswich are a team well kitted out in the middle, and the first name on the sheet should be Flynn Downes, most likely in tandem with “Absolute Tank” as Flynn described him, Emyr Huws. Huws is a player Paul Lambert admitted has been impressing him since he saw a young Huws at Manchester City, some years ago now.

In front of ’the Tank’ and Downes, Alan Judge may retain his position, however, he departed the action on Saturday early, having completed what must have been a marathon of running, Judge is a weapon often wrapped in cotton wool, and if the AESSEAL pitch is heavy, Lambert may opt for a change.

If he does make a change, it is likely to confirm or deny one of the transfer rumours, If Jon Nolan plays, I doubt he will be departing for pastures new, in this window at least, whilst Andre Dozzell may get the nod, and in that case, it would suggest Nolan is still on offer. I would imagine Alan Judge will play, and this will be no clearer.

The likely change is upfront, With three strikers rotating in two positions James Norwood could well come back in for Will Keane, who, like Judge, looked spent on Saturday. Whichever one does play, his partner should be Kayden Jackson.

Transfer mongers will look at the bench, and if Janoi Donacien is not there, rumours will circle again, much like Nolan. The absence of Myles Kenlock could well cause conversations too, Kenlock having been spotted leaving Portman Road before kick-off on Saturday.

The rest of the subs will include loan signing Josh Earl, returning from injury Freddie Sears, club icon Cole Skuse unless Huws needs a rest, in which case Skuse will return to the starting XI.