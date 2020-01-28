Cardiff City ‘keeper Day makes AFC Wimbledon loan move

AFC Wimbledon have confirmed on their official club website that Cardiff City goalkeeper Joe Day has signed on loan until the end of the season.

Cardiff City goalkeeper Joe Day has secured a loan move away from the Championship side before the end of the January transfer window, penning a deal with League One outfit AFC Wimbledon until the end of the season.

Day arrives at Kingsmeadow to strengthen Glyn Hodges’ goalkeeper ranks, bringing with him a wealth of Football League experience. The 29-year-old shot-stopper made 243 appearances during a five year stint with Newport County and has also played for Peterborough United, Alfreton Town and Rushen and Diamonds over the course of his career.

Speaking to the club’s official website upon the announcement, Day said that he is happy to be a part of the club after their rise back up the football ladder and into League One. He said:

“When you come and join a club, it’s always exciting to get your first game out of the way. Tuesday night, under the lights, it couldn’t be better!

“I’ve played a few games against AFC Wimbledon, firstly at a young age for Rushden and Diamonds and then again when I was at Newport County. You always knew it was going to be a tough game coming away to Wimbledon. You’ve got fantastic fans here that are quite vocal with the stadium being in close proximity. It’s a really good atmosphere.

“The story of the club and what it has achieved in getting back up into League One – to come in and be a part of it as a player is great. It’s something you can always say that you’ve come and been a part of.”

Day will wear the number 21 shirt for the Dons and has signed in time to be involved in the club’s Tuesday night game against Burton Albion.