Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City target Jack Simpson to remain with Bournemouth

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has said that defender Jack Simpson will not be making a loan move away from the club this winter, amid interest from Championship trio Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City.

Championship trio Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City were all said keen on Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson by the Bournemouth Echo as they look to add defensive reinforcements before the end of the January transfer window.

However, Simpson will not be making a move to any of the three sides before Friday’s deadline, with Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe confirming he will not be leaving the club this month.

“Jack will be staying with us due to a couple of problems that we have,” said Howe when asked about the immediate future of Simpson amid the loan interest from the Championship sides.

Simpson also reacted to the news, expressing his desire to impress for the Cherries and make his way back into Eddie Howe’s side. He said:

“Obviously, I want to play for this football club. I knew a couple of days ago I’d be staying. I spoke to the manager about it and just said my focus is here. I just want to do well, it was disappointing against Arsenal, I’d have liked to have played a bit better and had a bit more of an impact and we would have loved to go through to the next round.

“But from now until the end of the season my focus is here, trying to get into this team. I think the focus for everyone at the club is staying in the Premier League and showing what we can really do.”

Simpson has managed six appearances for Bournemouth’s first-team so far this season, playing as both a centre-back and a left-back. In total, the defender has played 21 times for the club since making his way through their youth academy, scoring one goal and laying on one assist in the process.

With Simpson now remaining with Bournemouth, it will be interesting to see if he is successful in cementing a place in Eddie Howe’s side and if Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City are able to bring in another target.