Hibernian turn attentions to Swansea City striker Liam Cullen

Hibernian are interested in a loan deal for Swansea City striker Liam Cullen, according to a report by Football Insider.

Jack Ross’ are looking to bolster their striking options before the end of the transfer window and have identified the young forward as a possible acquisition.

Cullen, who is 20 years old, has been in fine form for the Swans’ Under-23’s side so far this season and has scored 10 goals in 17 appearances.

However, he is still down the pecking order of the senior side and may be loaned out this month to gain some first team experience. He has been linked with Cypriot side Pafos, who are managed by his former Swans’ development team boss Cameron Toshack, but now has interest from Scotland.

Cullen joined Swansea’s academy at the age of eight and rose up through the ranks of the Welsh side. He has represented Wales at youth levels U17 to U21 so far in his career.

He has been a key player for the Swans’ youth sides over the past few years and was handed his first and only senior appearance to date in a League Cup tie against Crystal Palace in August 2018.

His contract at the Liberty Stadium expires at the end of the season and based on his goal scoring exploits for the Under-23’s, Swansea will be eager to tie him down on a new deal.

A loan move to Hibs would provide him with an opportunity to get some senior football experience at a decent level.