Predicted Hull City starting XI against Huddersfield Town

Hull City take on Huddersfield Town at the KCOM Stadium tonight and will be eager to close the gap on the Play-Offs. Here is a predicted line-up for the hosts-

GK- George Long- The Tigers’ number one will keep his place between the sticks once again.

RB- Robbie McKenzie- He impressed against Chelsea last time out in the FA Cup and could be handed a rare league start due to defensive injury woes.

CB- Reece Burke- The ex-West Ham United man will start again for Grant McCann’s men.









CB- Ryan Tafazolli- He is likely to play with Burke’s usual defensive partner Jordy de Wijs still out injured for the Terriers clash.

LB- Eric Lichaj- Callum Elder is out so McCann faces the choice of either his skipper or Stephen Kingsley on the left, or alternatively put Lichaj back on the right and take McKenzie out.

RM- Jarrod Bowen- Hull are desperate to keep hold of him with the transfer deadline later this week. The star man has bagged 17 goals in all competitions this term.









CM- Leo da Silva Lopes- The summer recruit from Peterborough United is quickly establishing himself as one of the Tigers’ key players.

CM- Herbie Kane- The Liverpool loanee has made a solid start to life in the black and amber.

CM- Jackson Irvine- The Tigers went for George Honeyman last time out but the Australian international may come back in for this one.

LM- Kamil Grosicki- He came off the bench against Chelsea on Saturday and scored so should be handed a start later.









ST- Tom Eaves- The target man will be keen on adding to his goal tally.