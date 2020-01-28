Fleetwood Town keen on Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby

Fleetwood Town are keen on Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet below).

Fleetwood. Keen on young Nya Kirby at Crystal Palace. Midfielder. Would be a loan. Was at Blackpool last season. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2020

The League One side want to bring in the youngster on loan for the rest of the season.

Kirby, who is 19 years old, is highly-rated by Palace but could leave them on loan before the end of the transfer window to gain some more experience.

Fleetwood are currently 11th in the third tier table and are four points off the Play-Offs. They have managed to bring in the experience of ex-Stoke City and Aston Villa midfielder Glenn Whelan this month but are now eager to add the energy and enthusiasm of Kirby.

Kirby gained a taste of League One during the second-half of the last campaign at Blackpool and made 11 appearances for the Tangerines, chipping in with a single goal.

The London-born midfielder started his career as a youngster in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur before switching to Palace in 2016. He is still awaiting his senior debut for the Eagles but has been a key player for their Development side over the past couple of years. He has played 11 times this term but could now be loaned out to play at a higher standard again.

Kirby was part of the England Under-17’s side who won the World Cup in 2017 and is being tipped for a successful game in the game. Fleetwood will be looking to tie up a deal for the youngster this week.