Stoke City in pole position to sign Aston Villa defender James Chester

Stoke City are in pole position to sign Aston Villa defender James Chester, according to journalist Graeme Bailey on Twitter (tweet below).

Stoke City look to be in pole position to land Aston Villa defender James Chester – the player has a host of options, but a move to the Potteries with Michael O'Neill now looks the most likely option. O'Neill is a very influential figure. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) January 28, 2020

The Wales international has a host of options with it looking increasingly likely he will departing Villa Park before the end of the transfer window.

Chester, who is 30 years old, has played just twice this season for Dean Smith’s side and is in need of some more game time. His contract with Villa expires in the summer.

The experienced defender has racked up over 300 appearances so far in his career and would be a shrewd signing by Stoke.









Chester started out at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before having loan spells away as a youngster at Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle and Carlisle United.

Hull City snapped him up in 2010 for a fee of around £300,000 and he became a massive player for the Tigers. He helped the Yorkshire side gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013 and then get to the FA Cup final a year later, a game in which he scored in against Arsenal.

Chester left the KCOM Stadium in 2015 when West Brom forked out £8 million to land him. However, he left the Hawthorns a year later for their rivals Villa. He then gained his second promotion from the Championship last May but is set to drop back into the second tier this week with Stoke the most likely destination.