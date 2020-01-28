Cardiff City vs West Brom – Match Preview and Predicted Starting XI

West Bromwich Albion travel to Cardiff City this evening to face the Bluebirds looking for a first league win in seven games which has seen their lead to third place cut to just four points.

Albion have gained just four points from their last six league games – only Luton have gathered less in this period and Slaven Bilic will be looking for two wins in a row following their impressive victory over West Ham United in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Cardiff have lost just once at home in the league this season – the fewest home defeats of any Championship side and manager Neil Harris will be looking for a victory which could take them to within four points of the play-off places should results go their way.

Despite Cardiff proving tough to beat, they have also found victories difficult to come by having drawn five of their last seven league matches.

In the reverse fixture at the Hawthorns, West Brom won 4-2 in which they dominated large parts of the game, but they haven’t completed a league double over the Welsh side since the 1974-1975 season.

Danny Ward is out of the game with concussion for Cardiff but Lee Peltier who suffered a dead leg is in line to return for Neil Harris’ side. Joe Ralls went off injured against the Royals in their FA Cup draw and is a doubt.

Defender Semi Ajayi is serving a one-match ban for West Brom following his dismissal against West Ham United. Matheus Pereira is serving the second of his three-match suspension while Grady Diangana and Kieran Gibbs are both out injured. Nathan Ferguson could return for the Baggies following a slight knee injury.

Predicted Starting XI’s:

Cardiff City: Smithies; Flint, Morrison, Nelson, Bennett; Bacuna, Pack; Whyte, Tomlin, Hoilett; Glatzel

West Bromwich Albion: Johnstone; Furlong, Hegazi, Bartley, Townsend; Sawyers, Livermore; Phillips, Krovinovic, Edwards; Robson-Kanu