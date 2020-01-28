Tranmere Rovers poised to land Bradford City striker James Vaughan

Tranmere Rovers are expected to sign striker James Vaughan on loan from Bradford City, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Micky Mellon’s side are in the hunt for another striker this week and may have found their man in the former Premier League front man.

Vaughan, who is 31 years old, is Bradford’s top scorer this season with 11 goals and still has two years left on his contract at Valley Parade. However, it appears the Bantams are willing to let him move up a division to League One on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The former England Under-21 international joined Bradford on a free transfer in the summer after leaving Championship side Wigan Athletic at the end of last season. He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan in the third tier with Portsmouth.

He started his career not far away from Tranmere at Everton and went onto make 60 appearances for the top flight outfit. He also enjoyed various loan spells away from Goodison Park with the likes of Derby County, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Vaughan joined Norwich City in the Premier League in 2011 but his time at Carrow Road was affected by injuries meaning he was limited to just six appearances. He was loaned out to Huddersfield Town before joining them permanently in 2013.

Spells at Birmingham City, Bury, Sunderland, Wigan, Pompey and Bradford have followed for Vaughan and he is could now be on his way to Prenton Park.