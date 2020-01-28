Former England striker Darren Bent ‘impressed’ by West Brom veteran midfielder Gareth Barry

Former England international striker Darren Bent has revealed in an interview with Football Insider how impressed he was with the performance of veteran West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry in their recent 1-0 Emirates FA Cup fourth round victory over West Ham United.

Bent claims that Barry ‘ran all over’ West Ham in the game that saw the Baggies progress through to round five of the competition.

The former Aston Villa man has been limited to just a handful of appearances this season but the experienced midfielder showed his class during the encounter alongside fellow veteran Chris Brunt.

Barry and Brunt both had to deal with the likes of Mark Noble and Declan Rice but it was the Albion duo who stole the show and treated the Albion faithful to a masterclass performance.

“He ran all over them. Him and Chris Brunt were brilliant on Saturday, ran all over them. Gareth Barry worked hard and organised people. Back to front, they were brilliant. Slaven Bilic has got to be so proud of his team. A lot of people would have been thinking they’ll get beat.”

38-year-old Barry has a contract with the Midlands side until the end of the season as he put pen-to-paper towards the end of last year following his recovery from knee surgery.

He has played just three times in the Championship this campaign and has only once being named among the starting XI but his experience and wealth of knowledge could prove vital to West Brom as they look to return to the Premier League.