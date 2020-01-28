Swindon Town preparing permanent move for Bradford City’s Eoin Doyle

Swindon Town are hoping to bring Eoin Doyle back to the County Ground on a permanent deal, according to a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The Robins are plotting a bid to sign the Irishman from fellow League Two side Bradford City.

Doyle, who is 31 years old, was prolific on loan at the County Ground during the first half of this season and fired 23 goals for Richie Wellens’ side. However, he was recalled by the Bantams on 8th January but could find himself back in Wiltshire this week.

The experienced front man is an established goal scorer in the Football League and helped Swindon rise to the top of the fourth tier after forming an effective partnership up front for the Robins alongside fellow loanee Jerry Yates.

Yates, like Doyle, has been recalled from his loan (from Rotherham United) but could also be back on his way to Swindon over the next few days.

Doyle moved to England in 2013 to join Chesterfield after spells in his early career at Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers and Hibernian.

He earned a move to the Championship with Cardiff City after 38 goals in 84 games for the Spirerites. However, he struggled to make an impact in Wales and left for Preston North End a year-and-a-half later.

Seven goals in 44 games followed for the Irishman in Lancashire before he went on to have loan spells in the lower leagues at Portsmouth and Oldham Athletic. He signed for Bradford in August 2018 and spent last year with them before they loaned him to Swindon in the summer.