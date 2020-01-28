Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan gives verdict on possible signing of St. Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has given his verdict on the possible signing of St. Etienne defender Harold Moukoudi in an interview with Football Insider.

Leeds are one of a number of clubs interested in the centre-back with West Bromwich Albion, Derby County and Stoke City also said to be monitoring the defender.

The Yorkshire giants are said to be keen on bringing the Cameroon international to the Championship before the transfer window closes on Friday.

However, with plenty of competition for the 22-year-old, Whelan is concerned that Leeds may have left it too late to complete a deal for the St.Etienne centre-back.

“You can only get in what you can get in,” Whelan said. “They’ve left everything very, very late – there’s no doubt about that. They have to work very, very quickly now.”

“You’ve got Kalvin Phillips suspended now for three games, we know we’ve played Ben White in that position before, so will it be a case of getting this centre-half in and he goes straight in alongside Liam Cooper?”

“We do know that the Cameroonian’s are very physical, usually very quick, so it’ll be interesting to see how that one plays out.”

Moukoudi currently plays in Ligue 1 with St.Etienne and also has international experience having made his debut for Cameroon back in October although he had previously represented France at youth international level.

The defender has made 11 starts for the French side this season and manager Claude Puel is a huge admirer of him and would prefer to retain him rather than lose one of their star players.