West Brom in pole position to secure new deal for youngster Rayhaan Tulloch despite Rangers interest

West Bromwich Albion are confident of securing a new deal for youngster Rayhaan Tulloch despite interest from Rangers according to Football Insider.

Tulloch has caught the eye of several clubs with his impressive performances for the Albion youth side but it is now believed that they are confident of retaining the talented forward.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a key target for Steven Gerrard’s side along with European clubs with his Hawthorns contract expiring in the summer.

Tulloch came through the Baggies academy and made his professional debut for West Brom in January last year in the FA Cup. He has also featured for England under 16’s, under 17’s and under 18’s such is his potential.

Slaven Bilic has made it clear behind the scenes how highly he rates the teenage forward and with the emergence of fellow academy products Nathan Ferguson and Kyle Edwards, Tulloch could see a way into the Albion first-team in the near future.

He is yet to agree to a new contract despite his current one expiring in the summer but West Brom are eager to keep him at the Hawthorns with them feeling this is the best place to further his development.

The versatile forward can play down the middle as a striker or in either of the wide positions making him an attractive prospect for a whole host of clubs.

West Brom have already seen youngsters Louie Barry and Morgan Rodgers depart over the last six months to move onto pastures new and they will be desperate for a similar scenario to not happen again.