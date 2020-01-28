Grimsby Town poised to snap up former Blackpool and Marseille winger Elliot Grandin

According to a report from Grimsby Live, League Two outfit Grimsby Town are set to complete a deal to sign French winger Elliot Grandin, formerly of Blackpool and French side Marseille.

32-year-old winger Elliot Grandin has played across the globe over the course of his career and now, he could be set for a new club. Having spent time playing in France, England, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus, Grandin could be set for a return to England with League Two side Grimsby Town.

It has been reported by Grimsby Live that the Mariners are hopeful of sealing a deal for Grandin before the transfer window slams shut on Friday as they look to bring him in on a short-term contract until the end of the season to work with Ian Holloway for a second time.

Grandin has worked with Holloway before during his stints at Blackpool and Crystal Palace and the two are reportedly set to link up once again, this time with Grimsby Town.

Grandin, 32, started his career with SM Caen and played 63 times for the club (10 goals and two assists) before signing for Marseille, where he went on to play in the Champions League on occasion. He then spent a stint with CSKA Sofia before joining Blackpool, with whom he won promotion to the Premier League.

The Frenchman netted seven goals and laid on seven assists in 51 appearances and spent time on loan with OGC Nice prior to joining Crystal Palace. Grandin’s stint with Palace was unsuccessful and brief and has since gone on to play for Astra Giurgiu, Al-Nahda, Shrewsbury Town, Ermis Aradippou, Frejus-Saint-Raphael and Saint-Pierroise.