Ex-Wolves and Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra in talks over Salford City switch

According to a report from the Daily Record, League Two side Salford City have entered talks with Hearts’ ex-Wolves and Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra over a potential transfer.

Since the arrival of Daniel Stendel at Hearts, 34-year-old defender Christophe Berra has found his first-team involvement limited. The experienced centre-back has been frozen out of the former Barnsley’s boss’ plans and now, it has been reported that he is in talks over a possible move away from the club.

The Daily Record claims that League Two side Salford City are looking to offer him a route out of Tynecastle and have entered talks over a possible deal before the end of the January transfer window. It is not yet known if a deal would see Berra make the move to the Peninsula Stadium on a temporary or permanent basis.

Scottish Championship sides Dundee and Queen of the South have also been said keen on a move for Berra, but Salford City have the upper hand in the chase for the former Scottish international given their superior financial power.

Berra is a vastly experienced centre-back and has amassed plenty of game time at a high level. While with Wolves he played in the Premier League and also helped the club win promotion from the Championship, making a total of 154 appearances in his four years at the club.

With Ipswich Town, Berra made a total of 185 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and laying on five assists in the process before returning to Hearts in 2017. Berra made his breakthrough into senior football with Hearts and he is currently in his second spell at the club. Over the course of his two spells with the club, Berra has played in 215 matches.