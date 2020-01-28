Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes Leeds United’s new signing Jean Kevin-Augustin could spur on Patrick Bamford

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that the club’s new signing Jean Kevin-Augustin could spur on Patrick Bamford according to an interview with Sky Sports.

The footballer turned pundit has claimed that the signing of Augustin could prompt an upturn in form for Bamford who will be desperate to retain his place as first-choice striker despite the arrival of the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old arrived yesterday on loan from RB Leipzig and comes with an impressive reputation and Prutton is intrigued as to how he will be utilised within the squad.

“It’s certainly a lot for a Leeds fan to get excited about. I’m intrigued to see the way he fits into the way Bielsa wants to play football. He’s similar to Nketiah. If Leeds’ woes continue going forward, then Bielsa has got to seriously think about starting a player like that.”

“The flip side of bringing in signings is how it might spur someone else on. Bamford might think he’s got to pull his finger out or Pablo Hernandez might think he’s the player to push them onto the next level. It’s, hopefully, good business all round.”

There has been speculation that there was interest in Augustin from Manchester United and Newcastle United before his transfer to Leeds.

Augustin has scored goals in Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and the Europa League and was the subject of interest from Everton and Leicester City back in the summer of last year.

He appears to be a real coup for the Yorkshire giants and should Bamford continue to be less clinical than some of their supporters would like, it could spell time for a change up front.