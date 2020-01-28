Stoke City readying late move for Aberdeen star Cosgrove

According to a report from Football Insider, Stoke City are preparing to make a late move for Aberdeen’s star striker Sam Cosgrove, as Michael O’Neill looks to bolster his attacking options before the window slams shut on Friday.

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove has been linked with a move away from the Scottish Premiership side in the January transfer window but with just a matter of days until the end of the month, Cosgrove is still an Aberdeen player. However, the Dons could be set to face some late interest in the striker.

Football Insider has claimed that Cosgrove is wanted by Championship outfit Stoke City in a late transfer window deal, as Michael O’Neill looks to add some firepower to his attacking ranks. Fellow Championship side Middlesbrough have also been linked with Cosgrove, as have Serie A side, Lazio.

Aberdeen are said to value Cosgrove at over £5 million and if the Potters or any other clubs want to prize him away from Pittodrie it could take up to £7 million to secure his services before the end of the month. The club are under no pressure to let Cosgrove leave, with the striker tied down to a deal until the summer of 2022.

Cosgrove, 23, has been in impressive form this season, scoring 21 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions. Since signing for the club from Carlisle United in January 2018, Cosgrove has netted 42 goals and laid on seven assists in 79 appearances, becoming a prolific goalscorer and star performer for Derek McInnes’ side along the way.