Middlesbrough to miss out on Burnley’s Ben Gibson with Watford expected to secure loan deal

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun , Watford are looking to sign Burnley’s Ben Gibson, who has been interesting Middlesbrough in recent weeks.

Gibson is seen as surplus to requirements by Burnley boss Sean Dyche and will be allowed to leave the club this January transfer window.

Fulham and Middlesbrough were reportedly interested in the centre-back, however, Watford now look to be in pole position to secure a loan deal this month.

Nixon claims that the Clarets want Gibson’s £40,000 a week wages to be paid in full by the club taking him on loan, which is a stumbling block for many Championship teams, including Fulham and Boro.

Burnley would offer the player to clubs as an initial loan with an option to buy. Sean Dyche’s side would be hoping to recoup the majority of, if not all of the £13 million, which could mean several Championship clubs could be priced out of a move.

Gibson had reportedly said to Dyche that his preferred destination this window would be a return to Middlesbrough, where he came through the academy system and played over 200 games across eight years. Regardless of the destination, Gibson is ‘desperate to leave’ Turf Moor.

He has played just once in the Premier League since arriving in the summer of 2018 and has made just six appearances in all competitions in one-and-a-half seasons.

Watford now looks the most likely destination and would give Gibson another crack at playing in the top tier, and the potential chance of another call up to the England setup, if his performances merit it.