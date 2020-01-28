West Brom midfield maestro Romaine Sawyers wants to win promotion – for one person in particular

West Bromwich Albion midfield maestro Romaine Sawyers has claimed he wants to win promotion – for one person in particular – his mother. In an interview with The Sun, Sawyers said he would love nothing more than to achieve his dream for her.

Sawyers has been in impressive form so far this season in the Championship highlighted by him having the highest passing accuracy in the league.

Albion are looking to win promotion back to the Premier League and are in a great position to do so, currently in top spot in the division.

Sawyers has admitted the one person he would love to achieve promotion for. “Right now, my mum is smiling from ear to ear but stresses me out as much as Slaven,” he said.

“That’s the one person that would warm my heart to see smile because after what she’s done she deserves to be a Premier League mother.”

The midfielder who came through the Albion academy has also revealed why he decided the wear the number 19 shirt upon his return to the club explaining it was as a tribute to his idol, former Albion player Jason Koumas.

“I’ve never put this out there, but it’s homage to Jason Koumas,” Sawyers said. “Anyone who has watched West Brom will know there are certain players we loved. James Morrison, Robert Koren, Jonathan Greening, and Koumas.”

“I loved being up close to those guys as a ball boy and was lucky because we were in the Premier League so I’d also be around people like Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and the big Manchester United when they were dominating.”

Sawyers has been a dominant presence in midfield this season and an integral part of the reason why the Baggies look set to win promotion at the second time of asking.