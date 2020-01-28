Charlton Athletic dealt potential blow in their pursuit of Liverpool star Pedro Chirivella

Charlton Athletic have been dealt a potential blow in their pursuit of Liverpool star Pedro Chirivella due to the Reds’ Emirates FA Cup fourth round replay according to North London News.

The Addicks were looking at a loan deal for the Spaniard but with Liverpool having to face a replay in the FA Cup against Shrewsbury and with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming that no senior players will be involved and that he will play the youngsters this could have ramifications for any deal.

The 22-year-old is on a shortlist of targets for Lee Bowyer’s side but with him now looking likely to be involved in the FA Cup, Klopp could prevent him from leaving.

“The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break,” said Klopp. “That’s what we do. If the FA doesn’t respect that, then we cannot change it. We will not be there.”

Liverpool could potentially consider a loan move for Chirivella but they are looking to tie him down on a long-term contract before any transfer takes place.

Charlton are facing a race against time to add fresh faces to their squad with the transfer window shutting on Friday at 11pm and have endured a frustrating time in recent weeks with injuries hampering their side.

Conor Gallagher, Jonathan Leko and Beram Kayal have all had their loans terminated by their parent clubs and they have so far only managed to acquire Andre Green from Aston Villa.

With Charlton still in a precarious position lying in 20th place in the Championship, they will be eager to add reinforcements to ensure they steer clear of the relegation zone.