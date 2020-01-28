West Brom agree loan deal with Sheffield United for striker Callum Robinson

West Bromwich Albion have agreed a loan deal for Sheffield United striker Callum Robinson according to Football Insider.

There were reports yesterday that Robinson was at the Albion training ground ahead of a potential move and discussions now appear to be at an advanced stage for the striker.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic is looking to add attacking options to his squad for the second half of the season as they aim to sustain their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Robinson has failed to have a real impact this season following his move from Preston North End in the summer of 2019 and Blades boss Chris Wilder is willing to allow him to leave on a temporary basis in search of regular first-team football.

Sheffield United have a wealth of attacking options at their disposal with Lys Mousset, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick all ahead of Robinson in the pecking order.

Robinson was impressive for Preston in the Championship last season where he scored 13 goals in 28 appearances for the Lilywhites and provided a number of assists.

He is a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the front line but predominantly played as a left-winger for Preston although he has mainly featured as a striker for the Blades.

West Brom have found scoring goals a little more difficult in recent weeks and are winless in their last six league games although they have yielded two victories in the Emirates FA Cup.

Although Robinson has struggled to make an impact in the top flight, he is more than capable at Championship level and could be the ideal addition for Slaven Bilic’s men.