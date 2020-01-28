Leeds United and Manchester United fans react to Augustin snubbing The Reds in favour of Elland Road

There is absolutely no love lost between the White Roses of Leeds United and the Red Roses of Manchester United as the old adversaries still remain fierce rivals today, even after the Whites having a sixteen year hiatus from the top-flight.

In that time there has been stark contrast in the fortunes of both clubs, with Manchester United enjoying great success, even though their fortunes seem to be on a downward spiral lately, and Leeds United enduring a fall from grace that has been very rarely seen due to very poor financial management over a variety of different owners, but now they are within touching distance of a return to the big time.

The two have still had their dealings in the time since 2004 though, from Leeds United’s brilliant 1-0 victory over the Red Devils in the third round of the F.A Cup in 2010 thanks to a Jermaine Beckford goal, the first time Sir Alex Ferguson was ever knocked out of the cup by lower league opposition, Leeds being in League One at the time, to their meeting in the pre-season just gone in Austraila where the former Premier League champions ran out emphatic 4-0 winners while both clubs enjoyed a PR focused tour of Down Under.

But the latest bout between the two sides has resulted in a resounding win for West Yorkshire.

Leeds successfully signed Jean-Kevin Augustin from German side RB Leipzig yesterday morning, a deal that has turned many heads with it’s profile and one that could be the difference in gaining promotion or not, but as revealed this morning by David Ornstein of The Athletic, Leeds beat their old foes to his signature, making the deal ever-more sweet for the fans of the Whites.

Here is how some of those fans from both camps reacted to the news…

Leeds is bigger club. nothing surprising about that — KolasiTANK🎖️ (@badboykola) January 28, 2020

No surprise he would rather go Leeds, better football and I would rather play under Bielsa than the PE teacher — Sarrista (@JuegoDP) January 28, 2020

Imagine preferring Leeds over man utd , they're truly done and dusted 😂😂😂😂 — Hussein (@oHuSsEiNx) January 28, 2020

2 choices for the lad….play for Marcelo Bielsa who is the well known tactician or a Norwegian PE teacher living off 1 goal — Adam Barlow (@AdamPaulBarlow) January 28, 2020