Leeds United man turns down Manchester United in favour of West Yorkshire

Jean-Kevin Augustin was interested in a move to Leeds United as soon as he heard the interest, especially with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, so when the club made the offer to RB Leipzig for a loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy in the summer, it didn’t take long for the deal to be confirmed… but as this reporter confirms, it was at the cost of a Premier League giant.

Leeds announced the deal yesterday morning following a weekend of excitement when the rumours of interest started, bringing an end to their search for a striker to combat for a starting role with Patrick Bamford.

According to Marcelo Bielsa in Leeds’ pre-match press-conference, this will also conclude any incoming deals at Elland Road this January with Augustin being the third player through the door following goalkeeper Elia Caprile and winger Ian Poveda, positions the club felt needed strengthening after the departures of Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah.

Leeds fans are satisfied with the clubs business in this window, but something that was revealed this morning will satisfy those die-hard supporters even more.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that a certain Manchester United had also enquired about the availability of signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, but the deal offered to him from Leeds and the advanced stage of the deal at the time meant that the Frenchman (22) was firmly of the mind to choose Yorkshire over Lancashire.

Man Utd made late enquiry for Augustin but Leeds move too advanced/impressive. That + Fernandes, Cavani, Piatek, Sancho, Giroud, Bergwijn, Eriksen, Rose, Mari, Matviyenko, Vieira, Chelsea, Newcastle & more with @markchapman @liam_twomey for @TheAthleticUK: https://t.co/AXiyHbIKoN — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 28, 2020

This will be further music to the ears of the Leeds United fans, as they, not so quietly, bask in the seeming demise of the former Premier League power house in recent times.

Leeds will hope that this signing also means that they can reignite their rivalry with their old foes next season by finally gaining promotion back to the Premier League.