QPR forward Lewis Walker extends Aldershot Town stay

QPR forward Lewis Walker has extended his loan at Aldershot Town, as confirmed by the Hoops’ official club website.

The youngster will remain with the National League side until 22nd February.

Walker, who is 21 years old, joined QPR in November 2018 and made his senior debut for the London side in a Championship fixture in April against Swansea City. He has since made three more appearances for the Hoops.

He is the son of former England defender Des Walker and the younger brother of Nottingham Forest striker Tyler.

QPR loaned him out to the Shots in November to gain some first team experience and he has since made eight appearances for them. Danny Searle’s side are currently 17th in the league and four points above the relegation zone.

Walker started his career in non-league football with Ilkeston Town and impressed for them before being snapped up by Derby County in 2016.

He never made a senior appearance for the Rams but progressed from their Under-18’s to their Under-23’s side during his time at Pride Park. He also gained some first-team experience during a brief loan spell at National League North side Darlington.

The striker will now be looking to help Aldershot climb away from danger between now and the end of his loan spell by getting on the score sheet. He faces a tough ask breaking into QPR’s first team based on their current striking options when he returns to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.