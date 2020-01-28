The 72
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson (25) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Brighton and Hove Albion at Hillsborough, Sheffield, England on 1 October 2016.
Championship

“Great news”- Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Cameron Dawson’s new contract

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has signed a new deal with the club, as announced by their official club website.

The stopper’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season but he has now committed his future at Hillsborough until the summer of 2024.

Dawson, who is 24 years old, has established himself as the Owls’ number one in recent months under Garry Monk and has been in impressive form in the Championship.

The former England Under-19 international joined his boyhood club as a youngster and rose up through the youth ranks. He has gained first team experience out on loan with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Alfreton Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Chesterfield in the past.

He has been linked with the likes of Celtic, Rangers, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers due to his uncertain contract situation so Wednesday will be pleased to have sorted out his future.

Dawson has told their website: “I’m delighted to get it done. As I’ve always said I wanted to get it done, boxed off and then really concentrate on the football now. We have got some big games coming up and some big run ins.”

“The past few months have been a real positive for me and a real high in my Sheffield Wednesday career so to now get this sorted, a new deal, and to commit my future (here) makes me delighted.”

Here is how the Wednesday fans have reacted on Twitter to Dawson’s new deal:

