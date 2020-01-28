Sunderland sign midfielder Josh Scowen from QPR

Sunderland have signed Josh Scowen from QPR, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has joined the Black Cats for an undisclosed fee.

Scowen, who is 26 years old, fell out of favour at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium under Mark Warburton and has been handed an escape route by the League One promotion hopefuls.

Sunderland are gearing up for a busy week as Phil Parkinson looks to add more faces to his squad. The North-East side have already brought in striker Kyle Lafferty and defender Bailey Wright.

Scowen fits the bill for them and has been promoted from the third tier before with Barnsley in 2016. After joining last night he said: “I’m over the moon to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I just want to show the gaffer what I can do and get in the team, so that I can help the club keep winning games. I feel fit and I’m raring to go.”

He started his career at Wycombe Wanderers and rose up through the youth ranks at Adams Park before going on to make 100 appearances. He also had loan spells away from the Chairboys as a youngster in non-league at Hemel Hempstead Town and Eastbourne Borough.

Barnsley signed him in January 2016 and he became a key player for the Tykes, playing 109 games for them and helping them win the Football League Trophy during his time at Oakwell as well as promotion to the Championship.

He left for QPR after three years and enjoyed his first two years in London. However, Scowen has now headed back up north this winter to Sunderland for more game time.