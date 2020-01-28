The 72
The Kcom Stadium before during the Premier League match between Hull City and Watford at the KCOM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull, England on 22 April 2017. Photo by Craig Zadoroznyj.
Championship

Hull City send David Milinkovic to Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Hull City David Milinkovic on loan, as announced by their official club website.

The winger will spend the 2020 Major League Soccer season with the Canadian side, who hold an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

Milinkovic, who is 25 years old, has fallen way down the pecking order at the KCOM Stadium under Grant McCann and they have finally found a new home for him.

The Tigers signed him from Genoa in the summer of 2018 but he has struggled to make an impact with the Championship outfit. He made just 11 appearances in all competitions last season and has played just the once this term in the Carabao Cup.

Prior to his move to Yorkshire, Milinkovic had impressed on loan in the Scottish Premiership at Hearts.

Vancouver’s sporting director Axel Schuster has told their website: “The opportunity to bring in a player with the quality of David, that worked within our current roster, was an opportunity that we could not just let go. David is a player with an incredible work ethic, he is committed to the team, and is very hungry to return to the form he showed at Hearts.”

Milinkovic has said: “I am very happy to join Vancouver Whitecaps FC. I’ve had positive conversations with coach (Marc) Dos Santos and sporting director Mr. Schuster, and I’ve also watched many games from last year. This is a very good opportunity to come to this club and I look forward to start training with the team as we prepare for our season opener in just over a month. I am going to work very hard for our club and our fans.”

Hull will now be looking to offload another out-of-favour player in midfielder Markus Henriksen before the transfer deadline.

