Sheffield Wednesday to face holders Manchester City – Twitter reacts

Sheffield Wednesday will take on holders Manchester City in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup with the draw having been made earlier this evening.

The Owls won 1-0 at English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round before beating QPR 2-1 at Loftus Road in the fourth round at the weekend.

Wednesday’s reward for their progress is a fifth round meeting with English Premier League champions and current Emirates FA Cup holders Manchester City. The pair will contest their tie at Hillsborough on the weekend of 2-5 March.

City have already beaten English Football League opposition in the form of Port Vale and Fulham. Pep Guardiola’s side defeated fourth tier side Vale 4-1 at The Etihad Stadium in the third round before beating 10-man Fulham 4-0 in their fourth round tie on home soil.

Sheffield Wednesday’s recent record against Manchester City is a poor one. The Owls have not beaten their Emirates FA Cup fifth round opponents since 1993, a sequence of 11 matches without victory. After learning of their side’s latest meeting with City, Wednesday fans took to Twitter to give their views on the tie. Here is what they have had to say.

Manchester City will visit Hillsborough for the first time in 13 years. They drew 1-1 in an FA Cup third round tie in 2007 before winning the replay 2-1 at The Etihad Stadium.

