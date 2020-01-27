Sheffield Wednesday to face holders Manchester City – Twitter reacts

Sheffield Wednesday will take on holders Manchester City in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup with the draw having been made earlier this evening.

The Owls won 1-0 at English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round before beating QPR 2-1 at Loftus Road in the fourth round at the weekend.

Wednesday’s reward for their progress is a fifth round meeting with English Premier League champions and current Emirates FA Cup holders Manchester City. The pair will contest their tie at Hillsborough on the weekend of 2-5 March.

City have already beaten English Football League opposition in the form of Port Vale and Fulham. Pep Guardiola’s side defeated fourth tier side Vale 4-1 at The Etihad Stadium in the third round before beating 10-man Fulham 4-0 in their fourth round tie on home soil.

Sheffield Wednesday’s recent record against Manchester City is a poor one. The Owls have not beaten their Emirates FA Cup fifth round opponents since 1993, a sequence of 11 matches without victory. After learning of their side’s latest meeting with City, Wednesday fans took to Twitter to give their views on the tie. Here is what they have had to say.

The FA Cup holders and champions of England at Hillsborough should feel exciting I suppose. But of all the ‘big’ clubs… City just a bit meh, aren’t they? Would love an upset but their second team would cruise to a top-four finish. Incredibly tough. #swfc — James Whaling (@jjwhaling) January 27, 2020

Great draw that under the lights at Hillsborough against Man City good times 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️😅😅🤪🤪🤪#facupdraw #swfc — Luke Fearnley (@LfSwfc) January 27, 2020

If Blackburn can smash 5 past us at Hillsborough, I dread to think what Man City will do #swfc — Eddy Gelder (@EddyGelder) January 27, 2020

A reminder that a very strong City side managed by Pep lost to league one Wigan a couple of years ago. Pack the stadium and give it a right go #swfc — Geoff SWFC (@GeoffSWFC) January 27, 2020

What a draw… 😁 A repeat of the Arsenal atmosphere and result would be nice.. #swfc — Matt Scholey (@matt_scholey) January 27, 2020

If your going to get to the final, you may aswell knock out one of the favourites on the way #swfc #facup — vaughan_22 (@vaughan_22) January 27, 2020

Massive draw that for us. Has all the potential of a decent cup night under the lights. Will be very interesting to see who turns up for City. #swfc — Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) January 27, 2020

If you have to play at home then you want a big team. Don’t get much bigger than @ManCity do they #SWFC — Just Craig (@JustCraigyp) January 27, 2020

CITY FANS WILL FINALLY REALISE THERES MORE THAN ONE TEAM IN SHEFFIELD!!!!!!!! #swfc — Ben 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦉 (@bensswfc) January 27, 2020

Manchester City will visit Hillsborough for the first time in 13 years. They drew 1-1 in an FA Cup third round tie in 2007 before winning the replay 2-1 at The Etihad Stadium.