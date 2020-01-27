The 72
Championship

Leeds United land Augustin on loan – €21m purchase obligation included

As briefly drawn out as it was, Leeds United’s capture of Jean-Kevin Augustin has finally been concluded after the announcement of his signing for the Whites on loan for the remainder of this season. As part of that deal, Bild announced that there is an obligatory purchase fee upon promotion to the Premier League – a fee set at €21m/£17.7m.

Augustin’s incoming made it three and out for the Whites in the January transfer market after the Whites had already wrapped up deals for Manchester City winger Ian Poveda and Chievo keeper Elia Caprile. It is thought that Augustin arrives too late to play a part for the Whites against Millwall tomorrow at Elland Road but he should be in contention for Saturday’s home game against Wigan Athletic.

What Whites fans hope they will be getting is a player who can maintain a lethal streak in front of goal, bearing in mind that he is dropping down from top-tier football to English football’s second-tier with Leeds.

He has 20 goals in 67 games for RB Leipzig, his parent club, and has been prolific at youth level with France. For the young Bleus, August has hit 12 goals in 13 games (Under-19), six goals in six games (under-20) and five goals in nine games (Under-21) and it will be this lethality that United fans will be getting excited about.

Bild state quite clearly in their article that a “mandatory purchase option is built into the deal” going on to say that this “amounts to 21 million euros.” The German media giant add that this option “is due when Leeds are promoted to the Premier League.”

Whites fans are hoping that promotion will happen this season and, that come May, Jean-Kevin Augustin has proved to be the prudent loan signing that has helped fire them there.

